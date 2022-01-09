North Korea’s missile test has been condemned by Germany.

North Korea’s missile test is condemned by Germany.

Pyongyang is being urged by Berlin to adhere to UN Security Council resolutions.

BERLIN (Germany)

North Korea’s test of a newly developed ballistic missile has been condemned by Germany, which accuses Pyongyang of violating UN Security Council resolutions.

“This ballistic missile test is a flagrant violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, jeopardizing international and regional stability and security,” Germany’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It urged North Korea to follow the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and accept US and South Korean offers to begin denuclearization talks on the Korean peninsula.

“North Korea’s programs to develop weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles must come to an end in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner,” the ministry stated.

Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea, South Korea and Japan said on Wednesday, in the first such test of 2022.

North Korea confirmed the launch on Thursday, saying it had tested a new “hypersonic missile” in a statement released by the state news agency KCNA.