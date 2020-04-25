North Macedonia makes protective equipment wearing compulsory in indoor public places

SKOPJE, April 22 (Xinhua) — The government of North Macedonia has decided to make protective equipment wearing compulsory for people in all indoor public places from Thursday, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Wednesday.

Spasovski said at an online press conference that the government has decided to enhance the precautionary measures and reduce movement restrictions across the country.

The decision, according to Spasovski, was based on the analysis and recommendations made by the Commission for Infectious Diseases.

According to the decision, protective equipment will be compulsory for people in all public places such as markets, shops, banks, post offices, health institutions, as well as when using public transport.

In open areas, the protective equipment will be compulsory for people in vegetable markets or open areas that do not allow for a two-meter physical distance.

Spasovski said the measures imposed by the government are showing the desired effect of maintaining the linear curve of new infections, as projected.

He called on all citizens to carefully observe personal protective measures as the only way to protect personal and public health.

North Macedonia now has a total of 1,259 coronavirus cases, with 272 recoveries and 56 fatalities. Enditem