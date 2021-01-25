North Macedonia president signs decree on 2021 census

SKOPJE, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — President of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, signed here on Monday a decree promulgating the law on the 2021 census of population, households and dwellings, Pendarovski’s press office said in a statement.

“President Pendarovski expects that the census process will not be politicized, and that the data obtained will be to the benefit of the country’s overall development, enabling the establishment of long-term strategies in key areas,” the statement said.

The country’s Parliament passed the law on the 2021 census last Thursday with 62 votes in favor, none against and no abstentions.

The census will be conducted between April 1 and April 21 this year. North Macedonia conducted its last census in 2002. Enditem