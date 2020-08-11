North West England overtakes London in COVID-19 death toll

LONDON, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — North West England has overtaken London with the worst COVID-19 death toll in the country, according to a report from the Public Health England (PHE).

North West England has recorded 6,935 deaths involving COVID-19. By comparison, there have been 6,887 coronavirus deaths in London over the same period, said the report.

The figures emerged in the latest weekly COVID-19 surveillance report from the PHE, which includes data up until last Tuesday.

Citing the report, the London-based Evening Standard newspaper said the North West (46,906 cases) has recorded 11,114 more cases of COVID-19 than London (35,792 cases) since the pandemic began.

In the North West, there is a total of 48,330 confirmed cases as of Monday. Since the outbreak began, there has been a total of 46,574 recorded deaths associated with COVID-19 in Britain, according to latest data released Monday by the British government.

The figures include all deaths of people who have had a positive test result confirmed by a British Public Health or National Health Service (NHS) laboratory. Since April 29, the death count has included all settings, including care homes.

As of Monday, 311,641 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Britain with a daily increase of 816, according to figures updated by the government. Enditem