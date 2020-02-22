Northern Australia on cyclone watch

Residents in Queensland’s Gulf Country are bracing for a cyclone which could form over the weekend.

There is a high chance of a tropical cyclone forming in the Gulf of Carpentaria on Sunday, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Alex Majchrowski says.

The weather system is likely to head southwest towards the Northern Territory.

A monsoonal burst is expected in the region which will bring a chance of rain to Queensland’s coastal areas along the gulf and the peninsula.

There is a strong wind warning in place for the waters of the Gulf of Carpentaria for Saturday, which will likely be extended into Sunday.

Mr Majchrowski said the bureau is not expecting the cyclone to significantly impact on the Queensland mainland.