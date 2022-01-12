Northern Conservatives offer Boris Johnson a three-point plan to help ease the cost-of-living crisis.

Northern Conservatives offer a three-point plan to Boris Johnson for easing the cost of living crisis.

TODAY, NORTHERN Conservatives will lay out a three-point plan to help people cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

They’ll also warn Boris Johnson that unless he gets a handle on the situation soon, he might lose the next election.

Their plan includes a freeze on council tax and exempting the poorest households from the April National Insurance contributions raid.

Jake Berry, the founder of the powerful Northern Research Group of 70 MPs, challenged the PM to act now or risk losing a slew of key seats by being perceived as “out of touch” with the country.

He wants the Prime Minister to exempt low-income families from the crippling National Insurance hike, and he’s joined calls for a one-year moratorium on green levies on energy bills.

With a two-year council tax freeze, he believes town halls should be forced to use their sizable Covid reserves.

He warned that if the Tories lose the trust of their hard-won Red Wall voters, who fear a major income squeeze in the months ahead, the PM risks being booted out of power.

“I am concerned that unless urgent action is taken on the cost of living, millions of voters who switched to the Conservatives will lose faith in us after only one term,” he writes in today’s Sun.

“Our three-point plan would put hundreds of pounds back in your pocket while demonstrating that the Conservative Party is the true party of the North, one that is in touch with and on the side of our hard-pressed working families.”

“We can all see the impending crisis, so now is the time to take action.”

However, Shadow Energy Minister Alan Whitehead said last night that scrapping green levies would be insane because they help “insulate the homes of the fuel poor.”

“There is no doubt that the government must act, but not in this manner,” he added.