Northern Cyprus confirms 60 new COVID-19 cases

LEFKOSA, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Tuesday confirmed 60 new coronavirus cases.

More than 9,500 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, adding some 74 patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital over the past day.

While 590 patients are under treatment, there are five patients in the intensive care unit.

Thirty-two people have so far died due to the virus, and the number of cases has increased to 6,463.

Meanwhile, the Greek Cypriot administration reported 509 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths over the past 24 hours.

A total of 263 patients are under treatment, including 65 in critical condition.

The Greek Cypriot administration has so far confirmed a total of 326 fatalities and 67,420 cases.

Since December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 3.21 million lives in 192 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 153.7 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 90.45 million.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar​​​​​​​