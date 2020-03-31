Northern Cyprus to tackle virus with Turkey’s support

LEFKOSA, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), in cooperation with Turkey, will overcome the coronavirus outbreak and economic troubles it brings, said country’s prime minister on Friday.

“We will overcome this coronavirus outbreak and the economic difficulties that it brings acting in solidarity and cooperation with the homeland Turkey,” Ersin Tatar said according to a statement of the Press and Public Relations Directorate of the Prime Ministry.

He emphasized that with creating additional economic resources they will provide support for everyone.

“Let’s give our priority to overcome the COVID-19 outbreak. The day is truly a day of unity and solidarity,” he added.

The TRNC announced on Wednesday the economic measure package named “The First Economic Measures and Support Package for Social Solidarity” due to the outbreak.

While the TRNC reported a total of 61 cases of COVID-19, three of them were discharged from hospital after recovering from the virus.

A curfew was declared in 15 villages in Karpaz from 2 p.m. (1100GMT) due to the outbreak.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus, has spread to at least 176 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 558,500 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 25,250, and over 127,600 recoveries.

Despite the severity of the disease, most people experience mild symptoms and recover in due time.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

* Writing by Havva Kara Aydin