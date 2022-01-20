Northern Kenyan elephant twins

Elephant twins born in northern Kenya are extremely rare.

1% of elephant births are twins.

The Winds II elephant family in Kenya’s Samburu National Reserve has given birth to rare elephant twins.

The twins are their mother’s second and third children.

Bora, the mother, has an older calf who was seen near Bora and the twins, having been born in 2017.

Iain Douglas Hamilton of the Save the Elephants conservation NGO, who documented the births, told Anadolu Agency that twin births are extremely uncommon in elephants, accounting for only about 1% of all births.

According to Hamilton, most twin elephant births occur in the wild and are never seen by humans, but this time the births were witnessed and recorded.

“It’s a rare occurrence.

In all previous cases in Kenya where an elephant gave birth to twins, one of the babies died due to the high stress on the mother.

This is because she needs to produce enough milk, and elephants are already frail when they give birth,” Hamilton explained.

“The good news is that these babies were born on Monday, and there has already been some rain and there is a lot of green, which means the mother will be able to feed well and produce milk, so we are cautiously optimistic that the born babies will survive,” he added.

In Kenya, only one set of twins was born in 2006, but both calves died shortly after birth in the Shaba National Reserve.

The twins’ survival is in jeopardy, according to researchers, and fingers are crossed that they will make it through the next few days.

The African elephant has the longest gestation period of any living mammal, at 22 months, and gives birth every four years.