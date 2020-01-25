Norway dominates Nordic Combined World Cup in Oberstdorf

OBERSTDORF, Germany, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Norway set a dominant victory over the runner-up Germany and third-placed Japan here on Saturday at FIS Nordic Combined World Cup.

The Norwegian team demonstrated their full strength on the HS 137 ski jump and captured an impressive lead of one minute and 27 seconds for the 4x 5 km race on the tracks in the cross-country stadium in Ried.

Jens Oftebro, Jarl Riiber, Jorgen Graabak and Espen Bjornstad jumped 136, 135.5, 130 and 134.5 meters and collected a total of 568.0 points for their efforts. Oftebro’s jump was the best one of the day.

The next best team on the hill was Austria. Franz-Josef Rehrl showed an appealing jump of 128 metres (130 points). In total, the team collected 502.4 points and were locked into an intense battle against Japan and Germany.

Ryota Yamamoto, Akito Watabe, Hideaki Nagai and Yoshito Watabe from Japan had a total of 498.4 points while Geiger, Rydzek, Riessle and Faisst from Germany grabbed 488.4 points. Riessle showed 131.5 meters, while Faisst set one of the top jumps of the round with 135 meters and 143.2 points.

In the cross-country competition, Norwegian team capitalize their comfortable advantage and only needed the fourth-fastest skiing time before the final leg to set a very clear victory, while other teams were in the fight to reduce the gap. The German team claimed the second and Japan won the third podium

Behind the top team, Finland impressed with the fast skiing. Leevi Mutru, Wille Karhumaa, Ilkka Herola and Eero Hirvonen ranked fifth behind Austrian team in the final ranking.