Norway sweeps men’s sprint, Russia claims women’s title at Oberstdorf

OBERSTDORF, Germany, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Norway conquered the new venue in Oberstdorf on Sunday in the FIS Cross-country World Cup sprint classic.

The Norwegian trio of Johannes Hosflot Klaebo, Paal Golberg and Erik Valnes dominate the podiums by sweeping top three spots.

Klaebo qualified to the quarterfinal as the top leader, ranking the second in the quarter and the first in the semi. He finished the final heat in 3 minutes and 29.46 seconds, 1.99 seconds ahead of his teammate Golberg.

Valnes, as the second best qualifier to the quarterfinal where he won the top place, finally won the third place with 2.37 seconds’ deficit.

In the women’s race, Natalia Nepryaeva from Russia qualified with the fastest time and faced the strong competitors Sophie Caldwell and Sadie Maubet Bjornsen from the United States in the semifinals. The Russian managed to keep the lead and ensured herself the spot in the final together with Sophie Caldwell.

Anamarija Lampic from Slovenia confirmed her top shape in the final but could not quite catch up Nepryaeva who took the victory clocking at 3:27.08. Lampic was 0.26 seconds back and Jessica Diggins from the United States finished third with 2.44 seconds back.