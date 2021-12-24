“Not a day goes by” without Alec Baldwin thinking about the Rust set shooting victim, according to him.

‘Not a day goes by’ without Alec Baldwin thinking about the Rust set shooting victim, he says.

In the aftermath of the controversial shooting on the set of his film Rust, Alec Baldwin has said he feels “lucky” to be at home with his family.

In October, the actor accidentally fired a live round during rehearsals at the New Mexico ranch where the Western was being shot, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin, who was both a producer and a star in the film, is embroiled in a legal battle with crew members over the shooting, and a New Mexico prosecutor overseeing the investigation has said that some of the people who handled the gun could face criminal charges.

A search warrant was issued for Baldwin’s phone earlier this month, allowing investigators to examine his emails, texts, messages, and browsing history.

“I’m looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me,” Baldwin wrote on Christmas Eve in an Instagram message.

For everyone involved in this, it will never be forgotten because someone tragically died.

“I don’t think about it every day, but I’m at home with my family, which is all I care about.”

All I care about is my wife and kids, and getting on with my life while trying to get through a difficult period.”

“I feel very awkward, going through this, it’s been very difficult,” he added, thanking people who had expressed support.

“I wanted to take a moment to thank all those who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers and so forth,” the actor said.

“I received hundreds of emails from friends and family, colleagues, and people… to send me strength and good wishes.”

“Have a wonderful holiday season, everyone,” he said at the end.

Wear a mask and get the booster to stay safe.

“Don’t let Santa Claus down the chimney unless he’s wearing a mask.”

