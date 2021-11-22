Not only Belarus is ruthless; the border crisis has exposed Poland’s icy anti-migrant policy.

Warsaw has long been the EU’s most vehemently anti-migrant voice, with top politicians frequently describing Muslim refugees as existential threats.

BRUSSELS – If anyone had any doubts about Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s ruthlessness, the events of the past few weeks should have dispelled them.

The man known as Europe’s last dictator has cynically exacted vengeance on the European Union for imposing sanctions against him.

He has transported migrants from war-torn Middle Eastern countries to Belarus’ borders with Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, urging them to cross the barbed wire into the EU. The migrants have been stranded in sub-zero forests, with the heavily guarded Polish border in front of them and the Belarus army behind them.

In this dangerous no-man’s land, many people have died.

The crisis, on the other hand, has highlighted Belarus’s main frontline country: Poland.

Almost no refugees are seeking to settle in Poland, which is one of the EU’s most homogeneous countries. A glance at an atlas should reveal that Poland is some distance from the ideal route leading from, say, Syria or Afghanistan to the most popular refugee destination, Germany.

Despite this, Warsaw has long been the EU’s most vehemently anti-migrant voice, with top politicians frequently describing Muslim refugees as existential threats to their Christian ways of life.

This was especially true in 2015, when over one million migrants entered the EU, the majority of whom went to Germany.

Poland has finally had to deal with migrants at its borders this autumn, even if those who make it through are rushing west to cross to the other side.

Poland can rely on the support of the EU’s other 26 member states in its dispute with Belarus.

All have condemned Mr Lukashenko’s “state terrorism,” as Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki puts it.

However, because of the threats to the EU’s borders, Poland’s right-wing nationalist government practices are overlooked.

Warsaw has declared a state of emergency along its border with Belarus, a three-kilometer zone where media, aid agencies, and non-governmental organizations are prohibited.

Frontex, the EU’s border agency, has been denied access to the region.

No one is allowed in the exclusion zone.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Not only Belarus is ruthless; the border crisis reveals Poland’s icy anti-migrant policy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

It’s not just Belarus that’s ruthless – border crisis exposes Poland’s cold anti-migrant policy