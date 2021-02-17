Noted Bulgarian artist displays paintings in exhibition inspired by trip to China

SOFIA, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — An exhibition of paintings by the famous Bulgarian artist Andrey Yanev, inspired by his visit to China a year ago, opened at the Contrast Gallery here on Tuesday evening.

The event, which is titled “From the Imperial Garden” and will end on March 12, features 19 watercolors and eight drawings with the painting “Lotus in Love” placed in the center.

His nearly 10-day stay in the Chinese capital at the invitation of the organizers of the 8th Beijing International Art Biennale inspired him to make these paintings, Yanev told Xinhua at the exhibition’s preview.

In Beijing, he had the opportunity to see places like the Forbidden City and Beihai Park, and “each of them extremely (is) fascinating,” Yanev said.

After returning to Bulgaria, he started making this series of paintings, Yanev said.

In February 2020, the Beijing Biennale invited him to participate in the online contest “Love Can Defeat Virus”, and his watercolor “Lotus in Love” was selected among the works that best reflect this theme, Yanev said. Enditem