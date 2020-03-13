Notre Dame cruises past Boston College in ACC tourney

T.J. Gibbs scored 16 points and Dane Goodwin had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead seventh-seeded Notre Dame past No. 10 seed Boston College 80-58 on Wednesday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference tournament second-round game in Greensboro, N.C.

The Fighting Irish (20-12), who reached 20 victories for the fifth time in six seasons, advanced to face second-seeded Virginia in a quarterfinal Thursday.

Notre Dame led by 18 points early in the second half after Goodwin drilled a 3-pointer 14 seconds into the game. Boston College (13-19) stayed afloat, however, using a 12-3 run to pull within 49-42 with 10:29 to go.

A deep offense helped the Fighting Irish create distance when they needed it. Prentiss Hubb (14 points), Juwan Durham (12) and Nate Laszewski (10) finished in double figures. John Mooney added eight points and 11 rebounds, while Hubb dished eight assists.

BC’s Steffon Mitchell notched a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Jay Heath (15 points) and Jairus Hamilton (12) followed. Hamilton, who dealt with a knee injury down the stretch of the regular season, was injured early in the second half and did not return.

Notre Dame surged to a 36-21 halftime lead behind a balanced attack. The Fighting Irish shot 41.2 percent (14-for-34) in the first 20 minutes, as Durham (nine points) and Goodwin (seven) led the way.

Boston College committed seven first-half turnovers while struggling to 22.6 percent shooting (7-for-31). Hamilton paced the Eagles with 10 points in 11 minutes. BC drew within three points after Hamilton split a pair of free throws with 11:32 to play before the break, but the Fighting Irish responded with an 18-3 run over the next 7:13 to seize control.

Laszewski punctuated the spurt with a 3-pointer. The Eagles managed only a trey from Kamari Williams over that span.

Virginia edged visiting Notre Dame 50-49 in overtime on Feb. 11. Mamadi Diakite paced the Cavaliers with 20 points, while Hubb scored 12 points to lead three Fighting Irish players in double figures.

Due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, fans will not be allowed in Greensboro Coliseum after the second round, the ACC announced during the game.

–Field Level Media

