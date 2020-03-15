Notre Dame, USC, USF cancel spring football practices

Notre Dame, Southern California and South Florida announced Thursday that spring football practices are off until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With our student-athletes’ health and well-being at the forefront of our decision making, and given the rapidly changing environment surrounding COVID-19 (coronavirus), this is best for all the members of the Notre Dame Football family,” coach Brian Kelly said. “In addition, we will not be hosting any recruits or recruiting activities on campus until further notice.”

USC issued a simple message on Twitter: “USC spring football practices have been suspended until further notice. #FightOn”

At USF, coach Jeff Scott said spring practice, which was set to start Thursday afternoon, was postponed. A decision will be made later as to whether practice would start and if the Bulls’ spring game, scheduled for April 18, would be played.

