Nottingham Forest tell West Ham Matty Cash’s asking price amid AC Milan transfer battle

West Ham, AC Milan and Everton are all keen on a move for Nottingham Forest right-back Matty Cash, but the Premier League chasers won’t let him leave cheaply

Nottingham Forest have slapped an £18m asking price on Matty Cash’s head amid interest from West Ham, AC Milan and Everton.

The right back is enjoying a fine season with the Championship promotion chasers, and has missed just one game in their charge to reach the Premier League.

And his impressive form appears to have peaked the interest of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Premier League pair West Ham and Everton are understood to be keen on the 22-year-old, while AC Milan would like to take him to Italy.

Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis has reportedly ordered club scouts to sign a young British full-back as a priority, putting Cash at the top of his list.

Meanwhile, the Toffees are believed to have regularly sent scouts to watch Cash this season.

The Hammers have gone one step further, and put £10m on the table in an attempt to coax him away from the City Ground, according to Sky Sports.

However, the Sun claim that Forest won’t let him go for any less than £18m, with Sabri Lamouchi eager to keep him in his plans as they head into the latter stages of the season.

Cash has scored two goals and provided four assists for Forest this term, and has impressed with his desire to take players on.

Lamouchi said recently that there was “no way” he would let Cash leave this winter.

“No way,” he said. “No way. Don’t talk about players going out. We want to talk about players who can come in.

“We are doing well. I am very close to my players, because we need to focus on the pitch.

“We need to focus on what they are doing now together. That is the most important thing.

“They are doing very well, and Cashy also.”