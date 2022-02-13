Nova Sampson, 2, has been abducted in Emerson, Georgia, and an Amber Alert has been issued for him.

Nova Sampson, 2, has been kidnapped in Emerson, Georgia, and an Amber Alert has been issued.

Nova Simpson, a two-year-old girl from Emerson, Georgia, has been placed under an Amber Alert.

According to 11Alive, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office believes the child was abducted by his non-custodial father.

The boy’s non-custodial father, Camren Clark, is still being sought by authorities.

According to 11Alive, the man allegedly kidnapped the child from Ashley Pl. in Ackworth.

Authorities are looking for a dark red Nissan Altima with the Mississippi license plate LRC5349.

Anyone with information or who sees the car should contact 911 immediately.

The probe is still underway.

More to come…

