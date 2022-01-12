Novak Djokovic admits to breaking Covid’s isolation and claims that his agent ‘ticked the wrong box’ on the Australia visa application.

Novak Djokovic admits to breaking Covid’s isolation and claims that his agent ‘ticked the wrong box’ on his Australia visa application.

The tennis player’s admission could lead to his deportation from Australia.

Novak Djokovic admitted to breaking the Covid isolation rules by participating in a newspaper interview and photoshoot the day after receiving a positive test.

Djokovic said he should have rescheduled his interview with French publication L’Equipe in mid-December because it was an “error of judgment.”

“I felt obligated to conduct the L’Equipe interview because I didn’t want to disappoint the journalist,” he explained. “However, I kept a social distance and wore a mask except when my photograph was taken.”

“While I went home after the interview to isolate for the required period, I recognize that this was a mistake of judgment and that I should have rescheduled this commitment.”

The 34-year-old has been in a squabble with Australian authorities over his visa to compete in the Australian Open tennis tournament in 2022.

Because he had not been vaccinated – a requirement for international arrivals – the Australian government denied him a visa and detained him in a hotel for four nights after he arrived in the country.

However, during a court hearing, the government admitted that they had been too quick to cancel the visa and that the ban had been overturned.

The player also admitted in an Instagram post that his agent made an error on an entry form to Australia by stating that he had not traveled in the previous 14 days.

“My travel declaration was submitted on my behalf by my support team… and my agent sincerely apologizes for the administrative error of ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia.”

“It was clearly a case of human error.”

We are living in difficult times in the midst of a global pandemic, and mistakes do happen.”

He stated that his team had provided the Australian government with additional information in order to resolve the issue.

After the world No. 1 ticked “no” when asked if he had been overseas in the two weeks leading up to his trip to Australia on Wednesday, Australian Border Force officials were reportedly investigating the travel declaration issue.

On the 4th of January, Djokovic flew from Spain to Dubai before boarding a flight from Dubai to Melbourne on the 5th.

