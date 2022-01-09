Novak Djokovic breaks his silence in an Australian hotel to thank his family and fans for their support during the Covid vaccine controversy.

Novak Djokovic breaks the silence from his hotel in Australia to thank his family and fans for their support during the Covid vaccine controversy.

In an Instagram story, the tennis world No. 1 thanked his fans around the world for their “unwavering support.”

Novak Djokovic has spoken out for the first time since his detention in Australia to express his gratitude to all of his supporters.

“Thank you to people all over the world for your continuous support,” the Serbian tennis champion wrote on Instagram after his visa was revoked upon his arrival in Melbourne on Wednesday.

It’s palpable, and it’s greatly appreciated.”

“Thank you to my family, Serbia, and all good people around the world who are sending me support,” he said in Serbian.

Health is a gift from God.”

The 34-year-old world No. 1 is currently confined to his Park Hotel room as he appeals the decision to revoke his visa.

Djokovic has been the center of attention in the media since Tuesday, when an Instagram post sparked outrage by announcing that he had been granted a medical exemption to compete in the Grand Slam tournament on January 17th.

The country’s Border Force denied him entry, and he will face a public hearing on Monday, which is expected to reveal more information about the exemption and the documentation he provided to immigration officials at the border to support it.

The news of Djokovic’s exemption and refusal to declare his vaccination status sparked outrage in Melbourne, which had been under lockdown for the longest time in the world.

Djokovic has previously stated that he does not believe in vaccines.

On Friday, Australia’s government responded to Serbian supporters’ claims that he was effectively imprisoned.

“Mr Djokovic is not being held captive in Australia; he is free to leave at any time that he chooses, and Border Force will actually facilitate that,” Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews told reporters.

Serbia’s government accused Australia of “harassing” the player on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who warned Djokovic ahead of his arrival that if he didn’t show a genuine proof of exemption, he’d “be on the next flight home,” denied the accusations.

Djokovic’s latest Instagram appearance is the first time he has addressed his 9.7 million followers since announcing his medical exemption on Tuesday.

Jelena Djokovic, Djokovic’s wife, expressed gratitude to his fans.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Novak Djokovic breaks silence from Australia hotel to thank family and fans for support over Covid vaccine row