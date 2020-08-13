Novak Djokovic Garners Momentum For US Open With Western And Southern Open Draw

The upcoming US Open is drawing near, as the preceding Western and Southern Open is set to push through with Novak Djokovic leading the draw. This will serve as a good way to garner momentum for the upcoming Grand Slam if ever Djokovic pursues to play.

The world number one player will be suiting up in a dual role in the upcoming tournament. Aside from his duties as a single player, Djokovic is slated to partner with fellow Serbian Flip Krajinovic in the ATP Masters 1000 event. The two have garnered enough chemistry with one another as they’ve competed together on four separate occasions, as pointed out by ATP.com.

The Western & Southern Open, or also known as the Cincinnati Masters has been ongoing for 121 years and has been a prestigious event for any tennis professional. The tournament is scheduled right before the US Open and also serves as a way for the top players to warm up with officially sanctioned matches and gain momentum for the upcoming Grand Slam.

The participation of Djokovic in the singles and doubles matches in this year’s tournament gives the assumption that he will also be playing in the US Open. Numerous big names will not be playing in this year’s major as an immediate effect of the global pandemic.

The impact of the coronavirus has greatly affected the world, especially how it changed the landscape of sports. The sport’s calendar has greatly been affected by players and fans worrying about the safety of everyone.

Despite the threat of COVID-19, the US Open will push through by the end of the month and will be one of the more unique majors in recent memory. The Grand Slam will not feature defending champion Rafael Nadal as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. This adds to the fact that Roger Federer will also miss this year’s matches due to injury. If Djokovic does push through with the US Open, he will be the most favored to win it all.

The playing environment has changed as the health and safety of everyone has turned into the priority of the players. While everyone is training and hoping to breakthrough the tennis scene, it will be pivotal that the organizers will be able to sustain proper pandemic protocols.