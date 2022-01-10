Novak Djokovic has been released from custody, but his participation in the Australian Open is still in doubt.

Novak Djokovic has been released from detention and expressed gratitude to the judge who ordered his release on Monday morning after Australia’s federal government cancelled his visa – but his participation in the Grand Slam remains uncertain.

Novak Djokovic, the world number one tennis player, is back in training after winning a court battle against his visa cancellation, but he still faces deportation ahead of the Australian Open.

The 34-year-old tennis champion was back on the court in Melbourne on Monday morning after a judge overturned Australia’s federal government’s decision to cancel his visa last week due to a dispute over his medical exemption from the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation,” Djokovic captioned a picture of himself training with his team.

Despite everything that has happened, I intend to remain in Australia and compete in the Australian Open.

That’s what I’m concentrating on.

I flew in to perform at one of our most important events in front of our adoring fans.”

“For the time being, I can’t say much more than THANK YOU for sticking by me and encouraging me to stay strong.”

However, Djokovic’s participation in what will be his 21st Grand Slam is still uncertain, as a spokesman for Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said he was considering using his broad discretionary powers under the Migration Act to revoke his visa once more.

A three-year ban on re-entering Australia could be part of such a move.

The spokesman said, “The minister is currently considering the matter and the process is ongoing.”

Djokovic’s attorneys filed court papers showing that in December, he received a letter from Tennis Australia’s chief medical officer “recording that he had been provided with a’medical exemption from Covid vaccination’ on the grounds that he had recently recovered from Covid.”

The government, on the other hand, has maintained that there is no such exemption from the vaccine requirement for those who have recently been infected and wish to enter the country.

Judge Anthony Kelly, on the other hand, found the government’s decision “irrational” and ordered his release.

Djokovic admitted he was not vaccinated, showed documents he thought allowed him to enter the country, and protested when he was told his was not.

Novak Djokovic is free from detention but Australian Open attendance is still in doubt