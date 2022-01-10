Novak Djokovic has stated that he will remain in Australia and compete in the Australian Open in 2022, but his visa may be revoked.

Novak Djokovic says he’ll stay and compete in the Australian Open in 2022, but his visa could be revoked.

His victory on appeal was the “biggest win of his career,” according to the tennis star’s family, who spoke at a press conference.

Despite an ongoing dispute over his visa that resulted in days of detention and a court hearing, tennis star Novak Djokavic has vowed to stay in Australia to compete in the Australian Open.

The 34-year-old was held in a hotel for four nights after his visa was revoked by the Australian government because he had not received a Covid vaccine.

All visitors to the country must be fully vaccinated, but Djokovic claimed he was exempt because he had just recovered from the virus.

The government agreed to reinstate his visa during a court hearing on Monday, admitting that he had not been given enough time to respond to its cancellation.

Djokovic said he was “pleased and grateful” that the judge overturned the visa cancellation in his first public statement since the court ruling.

“Despite everything that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete [in the]Australian Open,” the star said in a photo of himself back on the court.

I’m still concentrating on that.

I flew in to perform at one of our most important events in front of our adoring fans.”

Djokovic’s family has referred to his victory over Australian authorities over his visa denial as “the biggest win of his career.”

Djokovic’s mother, Dijana, stated at a press conference that this case was “bigger than any of his grand slams.”

His father Srdjan, who was joined by several relatives at the press conference, declared it “a huge win for Novak and his family, as well as the entire free world.”

“We’re all human beings with rights,” he said. “We have the right to say what we think and not be punished for it.”

“Justice and the rule of law have always triumphed,” he added.

Djokovic’s lawyers filed court documents showing that in December, he received a letter from Tennis Australia’s chief medical officer “recording that he had been provided with a’medical exemption from Covid vaccination’ on the grounds that he had recently recovered from Covid.”

The government, on the other hand, has maintained that the recently infected are not exempt from the vaccination requirement.

,.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Novak Djokovic vows to stay and compete in Australian Open 2022 – but visa may still be cancelled