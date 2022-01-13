Novak Djokovic is in the Australian Open 2022 draw, despite a visa decision looming in the aftermath of the Covid vaccine controversy.

Novak Djokovic has been included in the Australian Open 2022 draw, despite the fact that his visa status is still up in the air following the Covid vaccine controversy.

He is set to play fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round next week, but the Australian government is still debating whether or not he should be deported.

Novak Djokovic, the world number one tennis player, has been included in the Australian Open official draw, despite the fact that his visa has been revoked for the second time by the country's government.

After tournament organizer Tennis Australia included the defending champion in the draw on Thursday, he will play fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round next week, in a match that is expected to take place on Monday or Tuesday.

For unknown reasons, the official draw had been postponed for over an hour.

It was allegedly postponed until after Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s press conference.

Mr Morrison responded to questions about Djokovic by saying, “These are personal ministerial powers that [immigration]minister [Alex] Hawke can exercise, and I don’t propose to make any further comment at this time.”

Concerns about Djokovic’s claimed medical exemption from the country’s Covid vaccination requirements have prompted Mr Hawke to consider using his discretionary power to revoke his visa.

Following the draw ceremony, Craig Tiley, the tournament director for the Australian Open, declined to comment.

When Djokovic’s vaccination exemption was turned down by border officials upon his arrival in Melbourne on January 5, his visa was revoked, but he won a legal battle on Monday that overturned the decision.

Djokovic’s visa situation has sparked a global debate about the rights of the unvaccinated and has become a contentious political issue for Morrison as he seeks re-election.

Most Australians, according to Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, disapproved of the nine-time and defending Australian Open champion’s visit to Melbourne.

“Most of us assumed Mr Djokovic would be asked to leave because he hadn’t been vaxxed twice,” Mr Joyce said.

“Well, that was our point of view, but not the court’s.”

“The vast majority of Australians… didn’t like the idea that someone else, whether it’s a tennis player or the King of Spain or the Queen of England, could come up here and have a different set of rules than the rest of us.”

Djokovic admitted in a statement released on Wednesday that his Australian travel declaration form contained.

