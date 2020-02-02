Novak Djokovic swears at Australian Open crowd as they rally behind Dominic Thiem in men’s final 

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has sworn and lost his cool with the crowd during his quest for an eighth Australian Open men’s title.

The world number two appeared to be frustrated about the overwhelming support for Austrian opponent Dominic Thiem in the opening stages of what’s shaping up to be an enthralling final at Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic was caught on camera mouthing ‘shut the f**k up’ and shaking his head at fans after the crowd cheered midway through a long rally, which he won.

Scores were tied 4-all in the first set at the time.

Djokovic’s meltdown didn’t go unnoticed by commentators.

‘Novak is fuming at the crowd right now,’ US tennis great Jim Courier remarked during Channel Nine’s coverage.

‘He doesn’t want them speaking in play and frankly that’s just a manifestation of them going so blatantly for Dominic Thiem.

‘They are fully, fully supportive of the Austrian right now. The seven-time champion is having a hard time understanding that it seems like.’

Australian legend Lleyton Hewitt added: ‘He’s struggling to deal with it right now. And plus also Dominic Thiem’s game has gone up. He’s really challenging Novak at the moment.’

Courier said it was different to Djokovic to being the ‘villain’ whenever he plays Roger Federer because he expects it.

‘He knew that was coming. He was ready for it,’ he said.

‘He’s the man here. He’s dominated this tournament.

‘Dominic Thiem is playing his first final here and the whole room is going for the Austrian and that’s not something I think Novak was expecting.’

Following the meltdown, Djokovic went on to win the first set 6-4 before world number five Thiem levelled the match up to clinch the second set

A rattled Djokovic again lost his cool in the closing stages of the second set, this time with the chair umpire.

‘You’re making a mark in this match, great job man, you made yourself famous, well done,’ he told Damien Dumusois.

Djokovic hasn’t lost to a top five seed at the Australian Open in 13 years when he lost to Roger Federer in the fourth round.

He’s unbeaten in 14 games against top five seeded players since 2007 at the grand slam.