Novak Djokovic will be held in custody until an 11th-hour hearing on Sunday, as his lawyers criticize the ‘irrational’ visa cancellation.

On Friday, his visa was revoked for the second time, citing “health and good order” concerns.

Novak Djokovic will be detained in Australia beginning Saturday morning, pending an 11th-hour hearing after his visa was cancelled for the second time by the Australian government.

The tennis player’s lawyers have asked a court to stop the government from deporting him before the Australian Open begins on Monday, claiming that the decision to cancel his visa was “patently irrational.”

Australia could impose a three-year ban on the world No. 1.

At a hearing late Friday night local time, his lawyers asked the Federal Circuit Court of Australia for an injunction to prevent his deportation.

The decision to cancel Djokovic’s visa was “patently irrational,” according to Nick Wood, Djokovic’s lawyer.

He claimed Djokovic’s visa was revoked because his presence in the country could incite anti-vaccination sentiment, rather than because he was unvaccinated.

Mr Wood claimed that Australia’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, was “prejudicing” Djokovic’s career by making anti-vaccine remarks in 2020.

“In the event that he’s (Djokovic) present, the (immigration) minister only considers the potential for inflaming anti-vax sentiment,” Mr Wood said.

“However, the minister gives no thought to the impact of forcibly removing this high-profile, legally compliant player, preventing or restricting his ability to return to Australia for three years and jeopardizing his career, based on statements made in 2020.”

Mr Wood said he would file appeal submissions by Saturday noon and requested a hearing on Sunday, just hours before the Australian Open begins.

The Australian government’s spokesperson, Steven Lloyd, stated that the tennis player would not be held in custody overnight.

On Saturday at 8 a.m., he is scheduled to meet with immigration officials.

Judge Anthony Kelly, who earlier this week overturned the initial decision to cancel Djokovic’s visa, ordered Djokovic’s lawyers to file their formal application as soon as possible after hearing from both lawyers.

He believes the Australian government should wait until the case is resolved before taking any action to deport Djokovic.

Judge Kelly also ordered that the case be transferred to the Australian Federal Court.

On Saturday, Djokovic will be held in his attorney’s office.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

