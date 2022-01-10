Novak Djokovic wins his appeal against deportation from Australia due to the Covid vaccine, just in time for the 2022 Australian Open.

The tennis player stayed in an Australian immigration detention hotel for four nights.

Novak Djokovic, the world number one tennis player, has won his appeal against deportation from Australia due to his Covid vaccine status, meaning he will be released ahead of the Australian Open.

Mr. Djokovic had spent four nights in a detention hotel as Australian officials attempted to deport him for failing to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

All foreign visitors must be fully vaccinated before entering the country.

When he arrived in Melbourne last week, the tennis star claimed he was exempt from vaccination due to a recent bout of coronavirus, but immigration officials at Melbourne Airport rejected his claim.

Mr. Djokovic’s attorneys filed court papers showing that he tested positive for Covid-19 last month and recovered.

The 34-year-old also got a letter from Tennis Australia’s chief medical officer in December, “recording that he had been provided with a’medical exemption from Covid vaccination’ on the grounds that he had recently recovered from Covid,” according to the documents.

The government, on the other hand, has maintained that the recently infected are not exempt from the vaccine requirement.

The judge in a virtual hearing in Australia’s Federal Circuit and Family Court rejected the Australian government’s decision to deport the tennis star.

Judge Anthony Kelly read an agreement in court, ordering the Australian government to pay the legal costs and Mr. Djokovic to be released from detention with his passport and personal belongings within 30 minutes.

“What more could this man have done?” the judge asked the court, admitting he was “slightly agitated” by the case.

Mr Djokovic was reportedly given until 8.30 a.m. to respond to his visa cancellation when he was detained, but the decision was made at 7.42 a.m., leading to the agreement.

As the parties reached an agreement, the hearing was postponed significantly, with the verdict coming in around 5.30 p.m. local time after starting at 10 a.m.

Mr. Djokovic will now be free to compete in the Australian Open tennis tournament.

His preparations, however, have been hampered by his hotel stay.

