Novak Djokovic’s attendance at events following a positive test would be a “clear” rule violation, according to Serbia’s Prime Minister.

Novak Djokovic’s attendance at events after a positive test, according to Serbia’s Prime Minister, would be a “clear” rule violation.

The nationalist leader stopped short of promising a Serbian investigation into the player’s actions, despite the fact that he is regarded as a national hero.

Only Novak Djokovic, according to Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabi, can clear up the “grey areas” surrounding his account of receiving Covid.

Due to a positive Covid test received on December 16, Djokovic’s lawyers told an Australian court on Monday that he was exempt from the country’s vaccine mandate for travelers.

However, the alleged test, which the Serbian player is said to have taken in his home country just days before his team applied to Tennis Australia for his exemption, has sparked a number of questions.

The player was photographed at a Belgrade tennis federation awards ceremony, where he mingled with young players, on the day he is alleged to have tested positive for doping.

He also allegedly attended a photoshoot on the 18th of December, two days after his alleged test result.

Ms Brnabi told the BBC that if Djokovic had attended events despite a positive test, “it would be a clear violation of rules, because if you are positive, you would have to be isolated.”

“However, I have no idea when he actually got the results, when he actually saw the result,” she added.

There is some ambiguity here.

“I believe Novak is the only person who can answer this, so to be honest, I don’t know.”

“As Prime Minister, I have done everything in my power to make testing and the vaccination process as efficient as possible – providing test results by email, text messages, and over the phone, so I know we have done our job to the best of our ability,” Ms Brnabi continued.

“It’s up to Novak to explain whether he was aware of the results, when he got them, and where he saw them.”

“I would have to see with the relevant authorities and the medical people who are in charge of implementing these regulations,” she said when asked what would happen if Djokovic did break the rules.

Right now, I’d find it difficult to say.”

The tone of the comments is noticeably kinder to the player.

