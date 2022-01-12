Novak Djokovic’s defence of his Australian Open title is in jeopardy as calls for his deportation grow.

Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open title defense is in jeopardy as calls for him to be deported grow louder.

While awaiting a decision on his visa from Australia’s immigration minister, the tennis champion admitted to breaking Covid rules.

The Australian Open is in jeopardy after Novak Djokovic admitted to breaking Covid isolation rules and making a “mistake” on his travel declaration form, giving the Australian government a stronger case to deport him.

The tennis champion is awaiting a decision from Australia’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, who is debating whether or not to cancel his visa before the tournament starts on Monday.

If it is deemed in the public interest for health and safety reasons, Mr Hawke has the authority to revoke Djokovic’s visa.

After Djokovic’s lawyers submitted “lengthy” documents relevant to the case, Mr Hawke’s office stated that the decision is unlikely to be made on Wednesday.

Mr Hawke’s spokesperson stated, “Obviously, this will affect the timeframe for a decision.”

When social media posts revealed he had traveled to Serbia and Spain in the 14 days leading up to his flight to Australia, the nine-time and defending Australian Open champion was dealt a blow in his legal battle to stay in the country.

He failed to declare this on an entry form, which is a violation of border rules that can result in a prison sentence of up to 12 months.

When asked about his recent travel history in the weeks leading up to his arrival in Melbourne, Djokovic claimed his agent “ticked the wrong box,” falsely claiming he had not been abroad in the previous fortnight.

“This was human error, not deliberate,” Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

“We are living in difficult times in the midst of a global pandemic, and errors do happen.”

After testing positive for Covid-19 on December 16, he admitted to breaking Covid isolation rules by giving an interview to the French newspaper L’Equipe.

The positive test is crucial to his medical exemption from vaccination requirements for entry into Australia, as it indicates that he has recently recovered from Covid-19.

On the 17th of December, he appeared unmasked alongside young tennis players in Belgrade for the launch of a Serbian stamp bearing his image.

He claimed he didn’t learn of the positive PCR test result until “after that event.”

If he was in public knowing he had tested positive, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said it would be a “clear breach” of the country’s Covid-19 rules.

