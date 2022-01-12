Novak Djokovic’s hotel stay captivated the nation, but the refugees still stranded there are forgotten.

Novak Djokovic’s hotel stay captivated the nation, but the refugees still stranded there were overlooked.

Institutional systems in both Australia and the United Kingdom continue to favor white people – racism is still widespread.

Meet Mehdi, an Iranian who is buried in Melbourne’s now-famous Park Hotel, where the unvaccinated, overpampered, and overbearing tennis player Novak Djokovic was a fellow “guest” for a day or two.

Mehdi, who has a soft-spoken demeanor and shoulder-length curly hair, turned 24 on Friday.

Tennis fans and obnoxious journalists had gathered outside the hotel the day before and carried on as if it were a red-carpet event.

Some fans inquired about the tennis player, but “they don’t ask about us: we’ve been locked up in this place for months, years… I’ve never seen so many cameras, so much attention,” Mehdi told The Guardian.

I hope Novak Djokovic is aware of our situation and speaks out about it.”

Djokovic has yet to comment on the fate of the building’s evicted tenants.

Is he concerned about the other guests in the hotel, such as Mehdi, who has been detained since he arrived in Australia at the age of 15, Mustafa Salah, 23, an Iraqi who has been held in limbo since he arrived as a 14-year-old, or Hossein Latifi, an Iranian, 32, who has already spent nearly seven years in Australia’s immigration detention centers, six of them on the godforsaken island of Nauru

According to Latifi, life in the hotel is akin to death, as reported by Australian journalist Hannah Ryan.

Who cares? These victims are largely invisible and unheard because they are not white and do not belong to the Christian world.

Their lives aren’t as important as those of stray dogs and cats.

These policies reveal Australia’s racist heart, a country stolen from Aborigines by the British and governed by a whites-only immigration policy until the 1970s.

“This country shall remain forever the home of the descendants of those people who came here in peace to establish in the South Seas an outpost of the British race,” Prime Minister John Curtin of the Australian Labor Party declared during WWII.

Indigenous peoples have been massacred or systematically dehumanized, and they have never recovered.

Race preferences were repealed in 1973.

