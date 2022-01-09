As tennis star Novak Djokovic awaits a decision on his deportation from Australia, he has had some strange encounters with science.

Positive thinking, according to the world’s number one tennis player, can change the composition of water.

Novak Djokovic’s spat with Australia is just the latest instance in which the outspoken tennis star’s irrational beliefs have clashed with scientific consensus.

During an Instagram live interview with self-styled wellness guru Chervin Jafarieh in May 2020, Serbian world tennis No. 1 – who is in Melbourne awaiting a decision on whether he will be deported – claimed that people could change the composition of food and water through positive thinking.

“I know some people who have managed to turn the most toxic food or possibly the most polluted water into the most healing water, because water reacts… molecules in the water react to our emotions, to what is being said,” the 34-year-old explained.

Jafarieh was selling Advanced Brain Nutrients for (dollar)50 at the time.

Djokovic’s comments in the video were deemed “dangerous” and “disturbing” by US player-turned-commentator Mary Carillo, while tennis writer Ben Rothenberg noted that this “pseudoscience” was gaining hundreds of thousands of views due to the world champion’s vast platform.

Djokovic, who claims a medical exemption from the Covid-19 vaccine, previously wrote in his autobiography Serve To Win about witnessing a test in which a researcher directed loving energy towards one glass of water while swearing aggressively at the other.

“After a few days… [the belittled glass]became slightly green… the other glass remained bright and crystal clear.”

Dr. Igor Cetojevic, a Serbian nutritionist, held a piece of white bread against his stomach as a test in 2010, and the player attributes much of his on-court success to eliminating gluten.

“Kinesiological arm testing [has]long been used as a diagnostic tool by natural healers,” Djokovic wrote in his autobiography, adding that “I was noticeably weaker.”

He also repeated claims from Chinese traditional medicine that have been debunked.

“Lungs 3-5 a.m., Large Intestine 5-7 a.m., Stomach 7-9 a.m…”

In an interview with Shortlist magazine in 2018, he stated that he believed in telekinesis and telepathy.

He inquired, “Do you have telepathy?”

“Or there’s this thing called telekinesis, or instinct, or intuition.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Novak Djokovic’s oddest clashes with science as tennis star awaits Australia deportation decision