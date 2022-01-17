Novak Djokovic’s three-year ban may be lifted sooner than expected following his deportation.

Under the “right circumstances,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Djokovic could be allowed in sooner.

After being deported from Australia on Sunday, Novak Djokovic’s three-year visa ban may be lifted, according to the country’s prime minister.

The 34-year-old world No. 1 was deported back to Serbia on Sunday after a dispute over his Covid-19 vaccination status when he arrived in Melbourne on a medical exemption to compete in the Australian Open.

Following a legal battle, his visa was eventually revoked, effectively barring him from returning to the country for the next three years.

However, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has hinted that the player could return as soon as next year for the tournament.

Mr Morrison said Djokovic could be allowed to enter the country sooner under the “right circumstances” on Australian radio station 2GB on Monday.

“[The ban] is for three years, but there is the possibility of them returning in the right circumstances, and that would be considered at the time,” he added.

Djokovic, who was attempting to win his 21st grand slam title this year, flew from Melbourne to Dubai on an Emirates flight on Sunday and was seen arriving wearing a mask on Monday morning.

After two separate independent health panels – one commissioned by Tennis Australia and the other by the state government of Victoria – granted the tennis star medical exemption to enter Australia, the court decision to revoke his visa came at the end of a high-profile 10-day court battle.

After records revealed he tested positive for Covid-19 in December, he was granted the exemption.

People in Australia and elsewhere were outraged by the decision, which raised questions about his unknown vaccination status.

Djokovic has made his anti-vaccination stance clear.

On Monday, Mr Morrison said Djokovic was “wrong” and that “we didn’t give him an exemption.”

He was not granted such an exemption by the federal government.”

“You either have to be vaccinated or you have to have a valid medical exemption and show proof of it,” the prime minister continued.

“This is about a person who attempted to enter Australia but did not follow the entry rules at our border.

This is all about that.”

On Monday, Australia’s health minister, Greg Hunt, argued that Djokovic’s medical exemption was unconstitutional.

