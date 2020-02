GUANGZHOU, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Fatality rate for the novel coronavirus outbreak is expected to decrease, said Zhong Nanshan, a renowned Chinese respiratory expert, said in an interview with Xinhua on Tuesday.

“So far, no medication has been developed to specifically target the virus, but scientists and medical workers have explored many ways. As great improvement has also been made in the life support system, the fatality rate is expected to drop further,” he said.