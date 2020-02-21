Novel coronavirus impact not to reverse growth of China’s economy: Chinese state councilor

A worker works at a factory of Northern Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China’s Liaoning Province, Feb. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China’s economy remains resilient and shows strong vitality to withstand the challenges from the epidemic.

VIENTIANE, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Thursday that the limited and short-term impact from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak will not reverse the growth of China’s economy.

“The epidemic has brought challenges to our country’s economic and social development, but we believe that the impact is limited and temporary,” Wang said after the Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Coronavirus Disease held here Thursday.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Coronavirus Disease in Vientiane, capital of Laos, Feb. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Kaikeo Saiyasane)

He said China’s economy remains resilient and shows strong vitality to withstand the challenges from the epidemic, and the growth momentum thus will not be reversed.

The sound momentum for the long term development of China’s economy will not be changed, and the fundamentals of China’s economy will not be shaken either, he added.

Wang said China will continue to implement effective measures to maintain the stability of its economy and to minimize the impact of the outbreak as well.

The night view of the CBD area in downtown Beijing, capital of China, May 11, 2017. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

As the COVID-19 epidemic in China has been gradually brought under control, the potential of the production, investment and consumption will be released again, he said, adding that an economic rebound will surely be seen in the future.

Wang said through countless difficulties and obstacles, China has always transformed challenges into opportunities.

“We will not only win the fight against the coronavirus epidemic but also strive to achieve the stated goals for the economic and social development,” he said. ■