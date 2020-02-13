Novel coronavirus infection cases rise to 38 in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection in Hong Kong increased to 38 on Monday, according to the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.

Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP’s Communicable Disease Branch, told press that two more cases were reported on Monday, including a patient believed to be infected after attending a family gathering on Jan. 26. As far, 10 people who attended the gathering have been diagnosed as pneumonia caused by the new virus.

Another case was a 69-year-old man who had no travel history over the past 14 days, and the CHP is tracing the source of the infection.

Hong Kong has reported one death from new coronavirus infection, and the other 37 cases were still under treatment, with four in critical condition and one in serious condition.