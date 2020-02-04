Novel coronavirus patients in China stay in hospital for 5 to 20 days

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — The average hospital stay of discharged patients with novel coronavirus pneumonia in China ranges from five to 20 days, Jiao Yahui, an official with the National Health Commission, said Tuesday at a press conference.

Statistics showed that patients in Hainan Province spent five days on average in hospital before being discharged, while the time in hospital lasted for 20 days for those in Hubei Province where the virus was first detected, Jiao said.

Those infected with the virus outside Hubei are hospitalized for an average of just over nine days, Jiao added.