Novel coronavirus pneumonia cases in Taiwan rise to seven

TAIPEI, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Two individuals were confirmed to be infected with pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, raising the total confirmed cases in Taiwan to seven, the island’s epidemic monitoring agency said Tuesday.

Two women, both in their 70s and from Wuhan of central China, arrived in Taiwan as tourists on Jan. 22 and went to hospital with a fever on Jan. 25. Their infections were confirmed Tuesday, the agency said in a press release.

They have received treatment in isolation wards and been in a stable condition, the agency said, adding that the authorities are trying to identify and monitor the health conditions of people who came into contact with the women.

About 470 individuals had contact with the first five patients in Taiwan, 16 of whom have had suspected symptoms. Among the 16, 10 have been cleared in the second examinations, while the remaining six are still being examined.