Now at No. 1, Baylor hangs on to beat Oklahoma

MaCio Teague scored 16 points to lead No. 1 Baylor to a 61-57 win over Oklahoma on Monday night in Waco, Texas.

Earlier in the day, Baylor moved up to the top spot in the Associated Press poll.

It was the Bears’ first win ever as the No. 1-ranked team. The only other time Baylor has ascended to the top of the poll was three seasons ago. The next day, the Bears lost at West Virginia by 21.

Monday’s win didn’t come easy.

The Sooners’ Kristian Doolittle made a steal with 12 seconds left and his team trailing 59-57 to give Oklahoma a chance to tie or take the lead.

The Sooners pushed the ball quickly to the corner, but Austin Reaves’ transition 3-pointer missed the mark.

Baylor’s Devonte Bandoo pulled down the rebound and then hit two free throws with four seconds remaining to ice it and extend Baylor’s winning streak to 15.

Only San Diego State (19-0) has a longer winning streak in Division I.

Davion Mitchell added 13 points, and Freddie Gillespie finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds for Baylor (16-1 overall, 6-0 Big 12).

Oklahoma’s Brady Manek was coming off a 31-point game in a win over TCU on Saturday, helping the Sooners pull away.

Monday, Manek scored 11 points in the first 7:30 including six in a little more than a minute, to help the Sooners cut a lead that had been 11 down to two with 12:30 to play.

That helped Oklahoma (12-6, 3-3) stick close despite Doolittle’s struggles. The Sooners’ leading scorer, who came in averaging 16.4 points per game, missed his first seven shots and didn’t score until about five minutes into the second half. He finished with eight points on 4 of 14 shooting.

Baylor was up by eight after Gillespie took a feed from Bandoo for a slam with 1:38 left.

But then Reaves hit a second-chance 3-pointer, and after an empty possession by the Bears, Manek hit another trey in transition to quickly cut the lead to two.

Manek finished with 21 points, shooting 7 for 13 from the field with four 3-pointers.

But Doolittle and Reaves were a combined 7 for 31 from the field and 2 of 13 from behind the 3-point line.

Baylor held Oklahoma to just 35 percent shooting.

–Field Level Media