Now is the time to book Caribbean vacations, from a botanical trail in St Lucia to glamping in Antigua.

Book now for Caribbean vacations ranging from a botanical trail in St Lucia to glamping in Antigua.

Sophie Lam and Jacob Lewis take you on a tour of the best new tropical vacations.

From December 1, new Virgin Atlantic flights from Heathrow will connect the Atlantic archipelago, which spans thousands of miles of turquoise ocean.

The Abaco Islands are still recovering from Hurricane Dorian two years ago, but dozens of hotels have reopened, including the Sandpiper Inn in South Abaco (cottages from (dollar)200 £145, sandpiperabaco.com).

Coral Vita was awarded the Earthshot Prize on Grand Bahama for its groundbreaking work in growing coral on land to restore depleted reefs around the world.

By appointment (coralvita.co), you can visit the farm on the outskirts of Freeport.

The Sandals Royal Bahamian reopens on January 27th after undergoing renovations. A week’s all-inclusive package, which includes scuba diving, starts at £2,650 per person with flights from London (sandals.co.ukroyal-bahamian).

Over-12s must have a negative PCR test (taken no more than five days before travel), and all children aged two to eleven must have a rapid antigen test (travel.gov.bs).

Next month, the Caribbean’s largest island hosts a summit on accessible tourism.

Captivating Cuba can customize vacations on the island for guests with special needs (captivatingcuba.com).

The vast Alejandro de Humboldt National Park, one of the world’s most biologically diverse tropical island sites, celebrates 20 years as a Unesco World Heritage Site this year.

Visit as part of a week-long Eastern Cuba Highlights tour from £1,095pp (beyondtheordinary.co.uk) excluding flights.

For the 2022-2023 season, Fred.Olsen’s Braemar ship will be based in Havana, with cruises to Mexico, Central America, and Colombia; two weeks from £2,599pp (fredolsencruises.com).

Full vaccination or a negative PCR test (72 hours) are required for entry.

The island will host a Year of Culture next year to commemorate its 60th anniversary of independence; events will be announced in the new year (visitjamaica.com).

In April, a four-day bicycle tour will cover 324 miles and nearly 13,000 feet of climbing through terrain not found on typical routes.

Discover Jamaica by Bike departs on April 15 for (dollar)500 (£375) excluding lodging (discoverjamaicabybike.com).

Travel authorization (visitjamaica.com), negative PCR or antigen test (72 hours) for all over-11s, and unvaccinated arrivals are all requirements.

