Now that Maxwell has been convicted of sex trafficking, Virginia Roberts, Prince Andrew’s accuser, says “others must be held accountable.”

After Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking, Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre warned that “others must be held accountable.”

Ms Roberts, who is currently residing in Australia with her family, expressed her disappointment on Twitter after Maxwell was found guilty on five out of six counts of grooming girls for Jeffrey Epstein’s paedophile ring in New York.

Ms Roberts tweeted, “My soul yearned for justice for years, and today the jury gave it to me.”

“This is a day I’ll never forget.”

“Having experienced the horrors of Maxwell’s abuse firsthand, my heart breaks for the many other young women who have suffered at her hands and whose lives she has ruined.”

“I hope today isn’t the end, but rather the beginning of justice being done.”

Maxwell wasn’t acting alone.

It is necessary to hold others accountable.

I’m confident they will be.”

The prince allegedly abused the 38-year-old on several occasions in 2001, according to the woman.

Andrew strongly refutes her claims.

Ms Robert’s lawsuit is being dismissed by the prince’s lawyers because she “lives in Australia, not the United States.”

Questioning Ms Roberts under oath, according to his lawyers, would reveal that she is “domiciled” in Australia rather than Colorado, as she claims, and thus a New York court would lack jurisdiction.

According to the Duke’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, she was living in a £1 million home in Perth at the time she filed her lawsuit and had only been in the US for less than two years since moving to Australia in 2002.

The prince’s lawyers asked Judge Lewis A Kaplan to dismiss the lawsuit in October, claiming that he never abused or assaulted her.

They also accused Ms Giuffre of suing the duke in order to get a bigger payday at his expense and the expense of those close to him.

The case against Andrew, 61, will be heard on January 4th to see if it can go forward.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew will be disappointed with Maxwell’s guilty verdict.

The Duke of York was already facing being questioned under oath in the United States about his sex accuser, Ms Roberts, in front of a jury that was unlikely to be sympathetic to a British prince.

Only one outcome in New York this week would have made a difference to Andrew: if Maxwell had been found not guilty of all charges.

A jury of six women and six men convicted the British socialite of grooming girls on five out of six counts.

In the landmark sex trafficking trial, they’d been deliberating for more than 40 hours.

