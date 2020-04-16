‘Now That’s What I Call Music!’ is Still a Thing and is Launching a Free Streaming Service

If anyone is old enough to remember when you had to buy curated music compilations rather than streaming whatever the bloody hell you like whenever the fancy takes you, you’ll remember Now That’s What I Call Music!. Rather than disappearing into the annals of history, it’s still alive and kicking – well, twitching at least – with a music streaming service.

NOW Music is the streaming app that’s taken the place of those hefty CD cases packed with generic fluff from the charts, but the actual news is that the paid service is getting a free tier of ad-supported content. Labelled as the UK’s only ‘mid-tier’ mobile streaming service , which isn’t doing it any favours, the paid version usually comes in at £4.99 per month. But now you can sign up to all the mid-tier content you’d like for free. Alex McCloy, senior digital director said:

“We’re a nation of music lovers and during COVID-19 music is more important than ever before. We have seen a huge uptake in app downloads and streams pushing the app to the No.1 position over the Easter bank holiday, and we hope our Free tier will give people more choice to access the music they love.

“NOW Music has a familiarity for millions of people and has been a trusted music brand since the 1980s; from vinyl to CDs and now streaming, we are continually developing NOW Music and our latest Free tier captures the fun of the NOW brand in an easy to use format. We will take people on a trip down memory lane and hopefully make a few new ones too.”

The app has all of the old music compilations, as well as NOW Radio, which seems to be going down a treat by the sounds of the reviews – especially since Spotify axed its radio function from the free, ad-supported version of its app. It’s free, so you’ve got nothing to lose by giving it a whirl, and if you get on with it, it’s just half the price of Spotify’s monthly subscription. You can download NOW Music for iOS, Android, and you can also find it on the Amazon App Store.