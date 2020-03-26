Now TV is Doing a Sky Sports F1 Season Ticket

Excited for the 2020 season of Formula 1? Well, Now TV have just made it extra-easy to make sure you have access to all the big races.

Its Sky Sports F1 Season Ticket is available from today until the 31st of March, and gives you all 22 race weekends for a one-off payment of £198. That’s £9 per weekend, maths fans.

The first race takes place in Australia on the 15th of March, so obviously if you wait until the end of the month to buy your ticket, you’re going to miss some races. The season lasts 9 months, with the final Grand Prix taking place in Abu Dhabi on the 29th of November.

The season ticket allows you to stream the races live through Sky Sports’ dedicated F1 channel, which includes presenters like Jenson Button and Damon Hill. Those dudes know their stuff.

Will Lewis Hamilton make it a seventh world championship? Sign up for your season ticket here and find out as it all happens live.

Images: Now TV