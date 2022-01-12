NQ64, a popular late-night arcade game bar, is coming to Glasgow.

Guitar Hero, Mario Kart, Mortal Kombat, Pacman, Space Invaders, and other games will be available on NQ64, which has been a huge hit in Edinburgh and across the UK.

NQ64, which has been a huge hit in Edinburgh and other parts of the UK such as Birmingham, Cardiff, Liverpool, and Manchester, features dozens of old school video games and classic consoles.

If the Glasgow location is anything like the one on the east coast, expect graffiti and neon lights, as well as a variety of game-themed cocktails and craft beers.

NQ64 is free to join, and a token system allows players to play games like Guitar Hero, Mario Kart, Mortal Kombat, Pacman, Space Invaders, and more.

The Playstation, SNES, Sega Mega Drive, and Nintendo 64 are among the consoles available.

“Welcome to NQ64, neon-splattered drinking dens full of retro arcade games and classic consoles,” the owners say.

We’re just as proud of our drink selection as we are of our games.

“Enjoy the ideal combination of drinking game-themed cocktails or craft beers while button bashing your way to victory against your friends.”

The exciting new bar could be welcoming in gamers in February, according to reports. A location and opening date have yet to be revealed, and Glasgow Live has reached out to NQ64 for more information. Their Glasgow Instagram page teases that they are ‘coming soon,’ with reports that the exciting new bar could be welcoming in gamers in February.

Visit NQ64’s website for more information.