NRL making ‘worst case’ plans for virus

The widening impact of the global coronavirus outbreak has already got the NRL planning for disruptions to the 2020 season.

While Australian sports are yet to be impacted by the virus, several international and domestic competitions across the world have had to postpone or hold fixtures in empty stadiums due to the outbreak.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said a small working group was monitoring the situation and while he hoped the virus wouldn’t impact the competition, added: “if things change we will deal with it”.