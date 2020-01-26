NRL star Joe Ofahengaue charged after falling asleep at the wheel under the influence of alcohol

NRL star Joe Ofahengaue has been charged after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel of his car while under the influence of alcohol.

The 24-year-old is facing a fine from his team the Brisbane Broncos over the alleged incident.

He was given a minor vehicle infringement after allegedly being found asleep in the car.

The Broncos released a statement saying they had had told the league’s integrity unit about the alleged incident.

‘The Brisbane Broncos are aware of an alleged motor vehicle-related offence involving forward Joe Ofahengaue,’ the statement read, as reported by The Courier-Mail.

‘The NRL’s Integrity Unit was immediately informed of the incident and the Broncos are working with authorities on the matter.

‘With respect to the legal process, no further comment will be made at this time.’