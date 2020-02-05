NRL will NOT have a float in Sydney’s Mardi Gras parade after missing the registration deadline

An administration error means the NRL will not have a float at the Sydney Mardi Gras parade for the first time since 2016.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the league missed the registration deadline.

The numbers for the parade are at capacity, leaving the embarrassed NRL without a spot in the parade.

The league said it intends on having a float once again next year.

‘Due to a third party administrative error the NRL will not have a float in this year’s Mardi Gras,’ an NRL spokesman said.

‘We are working to have representatives involved with another float participating in this event.’

Under NRL CEO Todd Greenberg, the league has been highly progressive, publicly supporting marriage equality and LGBTQI rights.

After a State of Origin match in 2018 the league posted an iconic image of NRLW couple Karina Brown and Vanessa Foliaki kissing.

The post drew a range of comments but the NRL stood firm despite some negativity.

‘There would be public outrage if two blokes kissed exactly like that after an Origin. Keep that crap to the dressing shed or at home,’ one man wrote.

The NRL responded with ‘Hey Matt, welcome to 2018… can’t wait for you to join us!’

The league, which also took a strong stance on Israel Folau after he was sacked by Rugby Australia last year for making religiously-motivated homophobic comments on social media, was the first major sporting code to have a float in the Mardi Gras four years ago.

American rapper Macklemore performed gay anthem ‘Same Love’ at the 2017 NRL grand final.

More than 60 people rode on the NRL float in 2019.