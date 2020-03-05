NSW aged care worker catches coronavirus

An employee at a Sydney nursing home who was the primary carer for 13 elderly residents has tested positive for coronavirus.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Wednesday confirmed the worker at BaptistCare’s Dorothy Henderson Lodge in Macquarie Park has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Health authorities say it’s “unfortunate” the employee may have been working while ill, putting elderly residents at risk.

The woman is aged in her 50s and hasn’t recently travelled outside Australia.

She started experiencing flu-like symptoms around February 24 and is now in a stable condition in hospital, Mr Hazzard said.

Eleven of the 13 residents for whom she was carer have been placed in isolation.

One of the residents, a 95-year-old woman, has died following a respiratory illness with authorities expected to later confirm if her death was COVID-19-related.

Another resident, an 82-year-old man, was on Wednesday evening confirmed to have COVID-19.

Australia’s chief medical officer, Professor Brendan Murphy called the situation “very unfortunate”.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant says aged care facilities often have residents with serious underlying health conditions who are more likely to experience more severe disease.

“Of course we’re wanting to act swiftly and NSW Health has partnered effectively with BaptistCare in putting appropriate steps in place to protect both the staff, visitors and also the residents of the facility,” she told reporters in Sydney.

Dr Chant said she was satisfied there was no need to lock down the entire facility.

The aged care worker dealt with a smaller group of residents in the facility, rather than a more general exposure, she said.

She added that the worker, who is being treated at Royal North Shore Hospital, is “much-loved” and has worked at the facility for more than two decades.

Macquarie University said one of its lecturers had tested positive to coronavirus after returning from Iran but had not been on the campus, which is next to Dorothy Henderson Lodge.

“There is no evidence to suggest the aged care worker … who has contracted COVID-19 has done so as a result of contact with a member of the Macquarie University community,” the institution said in a statement.

Seven additional people in the past 24 hours have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of those infected in NSW to 16.

NSW Health is alerting passengers who were on five separate flights from Asia in the past week after two men in their 30s, a man in his 50s and two women in their 60s tested positive following their arrival in NSW.

They travelled from Iran, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

Qantas on Wednesday cancelled its QF1 Sydney to London flight after it was advised that passengers who had recently travelled on several airlines had tested COVID-19 positive.

“While Qantas Medical has assessed the risk as extremely low, we are doing some additional cleaning of those aircraft as a precaution,” a Qantas spokesman told AAP in a statement.

Around 3000 people in NSW have been tested and cleared to date.

A 53-year-old male doctor who acquired COVID-19 in Sydney is in a stable condition at Westmead Hospital.

Dr Chant said the doctor had worked at Ryde Hospital and had been in contact with a “diverse range of patients”.

NSW Health is tracing 30 doctors who’ve had contact with the 53-year-old including 12 who had close contact.

Some 24 nurses had contact with the doctor and of them 21 who had close contact. Authorities have contacted 21 of 37 patients.