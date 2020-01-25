NSW bushfires: Man dies in Bodalla, bringing death toll to 33

A 59-year-old bushfire victim told his brother over the phone that his shed was on fire moments before the line cut out.

Michael Clarke’s body was found inside his shower on Friday, a day after a bushfire tore through his bushland property in Bodalla, on NSW’s south coast.

A neighbour told 9News Mr Clarke’s concerned brother spoke to him on Thursday because a phone call with his sibling abruptly ended right after he said his Bombo Road property was alight.

Police attended the property on Friday following grave concerns for Mr Clarke’s wellbeing.

He was formally identified on Saturday.

Mr Clarke, known as ‘Mick’ by friends, leaves behind a brother and a sister and has been remembered by devastated neighbours as the ‘quintessential Aussie guy’ who will be sorely missed.

‘Mick was a great guy. My son thought he was Australia epitomised. He was a good guy,’ Robert Eder, Mr Clarke’s neighbour, said.

Mr Clarke’s death takes the NSW death toll this bushfire season to 25 and takes the national toll to 33.

His death caps off a horror two days for the NSW southern region.

On Thursday, American firefighters Capt. Ian H. McBeth, 44, First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson and Flight Engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr, 43 died when their water bomber crashed while fighting fires near Cooma.

The funerals of Patrick, 29, and his father Robert Salway, 63, were held on Friday, more than three weeks after they were killed while trying to protect their home in the tiny farming hamlet of Wandella near Cobargo on NSW south coast on New Year’s Eve.

As of Saturday morning, there are 57 bush and grass fires burning in NSW, with 23 yet to be contained.