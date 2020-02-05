NSW elderly assault accused denied bail

A 22-year-old man will remain behind bars for at least another seven weeks after allegedly attacking a 74-year-old woman in a violent car theft in western NSW.

Police say Timothy Stewart struck the woman on the back of the head while she was putting her shopping in her car boot in Dubbo on Tuesday.

Stewart then allegedly wrestled the car keys from her and reversed over the woman’s feet, making her fall and hit her head.

The woman was treated in hospital for a cut to her head, a black eye and soreness to her feet, legs and shoulder.

Stewart was arrested in a Dubbo car park on Thursday by an off-duty police officer and was allegedly carrying a knife at the time.

He is also accused of assaulting a constable at Dubbo Police Station.

Stewart faced Dubbo Local Court on Friday charged with a raft of offences, including aggravated robbery with wounding and assaulting police.

He was refused bail and his case is scheduled to return to court on March 18.