NSW forestry defends koala protection work

The NSW Forestry Corporation is standing by its efforts to make sure koala populations are protected within its timber plantations.

The senior planning manager of the state-owned body, Dean Kearney, appeared at a NSW upper house inquiry into koala populations and habitat on Wednesday to discuss concerns about logging in the wake of the summer’s bushfires.

He told the Sydney hearing the industry undertakes extensive mapping, habitat modelling and recording devices to monitor populations and protect koalas in state forests.

Mr Kearney argued other impacts such as climate change, dog attacks, urbanisation, drought and bushfire are more of a threat to the marsupials than timber production.

“Harvesting operations have little to no impact on koalas,” he said.

“I am comfortable with what we do now…and the conditions we will put in place if the need arises.”

Mr Kearney said the extent of the bushfire impact on koalas and the health of the plantations is still unknown.

“The state of koalas is quite a complex and not yet fully understood picture,” he added.

Mr Kearney said he’s aware some environmental groups are against the industry but noted the corporation plants trees and installs water stations for koalas and has a working relationship with the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.

During the last inquiry hearing on February 18, NSW Environmental Defenders Office lawyer Cerin Loane argued land management policies should be overhauled to protect koala habitat.

She said people were calling for “a moratorium on logging and land clearing.”

Mr Kearney hit back at the claim insisting it wouldn’t be effective because of the different severities of fire damage across each state forest.

The committee is chaired by NSW Greens MP Cate Faehrmann and includes two Labor and two Liberal MPs, a Nationals MP and an Animal Justice MP.

The inquiry is examining the impacts on koala populations and the effectiveness of policies in place to protect the species and is due to report back to NSW parliament by June 15.